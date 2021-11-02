October auto sales: Sequential improvement brings cheer

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights - Chip shortage hits wholesale volumes - CV continues to maintain strong momentum - Three-wheelers picking up pace - There are early signs of easing of chip supply constraints While the scarcity of semiconductor chips continues to pose a challenge to auto makers, there has been a perceptible improvement in the month-on-month wholesale numbers in October 2021, betraying some early signs of easing of the supply constraint. The passenger vehicle (PV) segment, which was the worst hit, saw a significant recovery during the month. Maruti, the leader in...