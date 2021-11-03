NTPC: Odds in favour on the back of higher earnings visibility and undemanding valuations

Representative image (AFP)

Helped by captive resources and better management of inventory, NTPC has maintained power generation growth during the September quarter of the current fiscal. It, however, suffered a margin loss in generation. (image) For the reporting quarter, the company reported a 10.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in gross generation. The plant load factor for the coal-based units was maintained at 69.6 percent in the September quarter as against 69.7 percent in the June quarter of the current fiscal. (image) This, along with...