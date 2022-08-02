NTPC — Growth in earnings, attractive valuation to support stock











Business recovery, earnings growth, asset monetisation to energise the company, going forward

Woman walk past a Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd. transmission tower in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to supply electricity to every Indian household, connecting homes in the state of Jammu & Kashmir might be the toughest. Along India’s violence-prone northern border, engineers and construction workers are electrifying one of the country’s most inhospitable states.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook NTPC, which generates close to 24 percent of India’s power and owns 17 percent of India’s installed capacity, has been a big beneficiary of the strong pick-up in power demand as industrial activities picked up and the economy opened up following the pandemic. In June, the company reported a 29 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in group power generation, totalling 34.8 billion units. (image) This is a good sign. With a higher pace of generation, capacity addition, increasing contribution from subsidiaries,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers