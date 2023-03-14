NOCIL: What should investors do as company struggles with inventory correction?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Exports in FY23 have been impacted by destocking Domestic tyre replacement market weak as well Profitability expected to stabilise in one or two quarters China-plus and Europe-plus to play in the medium term NOCIL working towards de-bottlenecking for medium-term demand On track to emerge as reliable regional supplier of rubber chemicals NOCIL’s (CMP: Rs 210; Market cap: Rs 3,511 crore) business performance has sharply decelerated in the last two quarters. So far in FY23, there has been a drop in exports by more than 10 percent...