NOCIL: How much does the global slowdown be a worry?

Anubhav Sahu   •

The company is on track to prove itself as a reliable regional supplier of rubber chemicals

Representative Image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Recent quarterly performances may not extrapolate  Muted demand outlook, particularly in Europe Supply curtailment may partially offset the impact NOCIL working towards de-bottlenecking for medium-term demand On track to emerge as regional reliable supplier of rubber chemicals The stock price of Nocil (CMP: Rs 249, Market Cap: Rs 4,145 crore) has not mirrored the company’s business performance in recent times. While Nocil reported a sequential volume growth of 12 percent in Q1FY23, largely on account of an improvement in both domestic OEM...

