NOCIL: How much does the global slowdown be a worry?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Recent quarterly performances may not extrapolate Muted demand outlook, particularly in Europe Supply curtailment may partially offset the impact NOCIL working towards de-bottlenecking for medium-term demand On track to emerge as regional reliable supplier of rubber chemicals The stock price of Nocil (CMP: Rs 249, Market Cap: Rs 4,145 crore) has not mirrored the company’s business performance in recent times. While Nocil reported a sequential volume growth of 12 percent in Q1FY23, largely on account of an improvement in both domestic OEM...