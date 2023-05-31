English
    Nocil: China +1 theme is gradually building up amidst recessionary headwinds

    Weak pricing environment weighs on margins

    Anubhav Sahu
    May 31, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
    Nocil posted a sequential improvement in volume growth in Q4FY23 in the export and domestic markets.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Volume-led sequential growth in Q4FY23 Weak pricing environment weighs on margins Pickup in dumping from China key near-term concern Nocil working towards de-bottlenecking for medium-term demand On track to emerge as reliable regional supplier of rubber chemicals Scope for further de-rating; accumulate stock on declines Nocil (CMP: Rs 215; Market cap: Rs 3,568 crore) posted a sequential improvement in volume growth in Q4FY23 in the export and domestic markets. However, gross margins have contracted, indicating a weak pricing environment. The recessionary trend in advanced economies remains...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers