New FM Nirmala Sitharaman greeted by slow macro data – challenges galore, opportunities beckon

- GDP and IIP data point to stark slowdown

- Growth revival an urgent task in a challenging backdrop

- Most challenges structural with no quick fix solution

- NBFC crisis to get attention

- Consumption revival likely to be targeted as an engine for growth

- FM should seize the opportunity to address structural issues

The announcement of Nirmala Sitharaman as the new Finance Minister is bound to have surprised political experts. It may be a coincidence that she assumes office on a day when the Q4 FY19 GDP data (GDP growth at 5.8 percent) is decisively corroborating the slowdown thereby making the task pretty much cut out for her. Recent IIP numbers also reflected the same trend that remained soft on the back of sluggish domestic demand. Most of the weakness came on the back of capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer durables, indicating a mix of consumption and investment-related slowdown.

Not that her predecessor had a great going. But in the past few years, the saving grace was consumption and the government’s focus on affordable housing, roads, and urban infrastructure. This optimism of a recovery in the investment cycle had led to some improvement in the capacity utilisation.

However, the slowdown is now stark. An analysis of household savings data (household physical savings rate down to 10.6 percent in FY2018 from 15.1 percent in FY2013) as well as sector and company volume data suggest that households may have gradually cut back on consumption due to insufficient income growth. This trend can be seen in the weak demand for both discretionary (cars, two wheelers etc.) items and staples (as seen in the recent FMCG results). NBFC crisis-related liquidity crunch and farm sector concerns may have also impacted consumption.

Revive growth on a war footing

The priority of the government should be to revive economic growth on a war footing although the macro-economic set-up is not very favourable.

India's fiscal position has hardly improved over the past few years given growing demands on government budgets to support both consumption and investment. So the room for fiscal support to revive growth is limited. The government needs to address few critical areas - surplus workforce in the agriculture sector, health of PSUs and NBFCs, inadequate private sector investment and generating jobs for the millions entering the work force. Most of these issues are structural with no quick fix solution.

Rate cut – a done deal

The only predictable fall out of the slowdown is the space for more rate cuts by the RBI. But the monetary policy transmission channel may remain weak as the fiscal deficit remains stubbornly high and liquidity challenges continue because of the NBFC crisis.

Also, the ability to cut rates may be constrained in the event of a deficient monsoon due to El Nino. If food prices soar, that may exert further pressure on government finances and could turn out to be inflationary.

Crude oil that had provided a much needed relief in 2014 could also turn out to be a joker in the pack. The road to recovery can get more challenging should crude oil persist at an elevated level. The recent noise over trade war, however, can partially alleviate the commodity price inflation related concerns and benefit India by giving it room for a rate cut.

Fire-fighting that is likely in the next 100 days

We are already in the midst of a crisis in the NBFC space in the aftermath of the Il&FS fiasco with mutual funds, their principal source of liquidity in the last few years drying up. The NBFC crisis will have to be addressed on war footing and expect more regulations from RBI to bring about supervision at par with their banking counterparts. Bridging the liquidity gap created by the stress in the NBFC space is likely to find attention.

After the scrapping of the 12th February circular (pertaining to NPA resolution) that could have resulted in liquidation of large number of mid-sized businesses, RBI is likely to come out with a new circular on NPA resolution encouraging more bilateral resolution and accelerated provisioning according to the age of the NPA. For companies that have been impacted by adverse macro developments, this could provide some respite. The normal IBC route would have resulted in liquidation of many smaller firms, with attendant impact on jobs. A tweak in the IBC to let promoters bid prior to liquidation cannot be ruled out.

In a nutshell, this stands to salvage weaker companies and protect jobs and should support the “consumption revival” agenda that the government is likely to vigorously pursue in the near term.

Government has little arsenal at its disposal to take over the mantle of investment revival in the absence of private capex. The external environment looks shaky for export to look up, so the engine that the FM and team is likely to focus on for growth revival is consumption.

Expect moderate fiscal sops to keep the consumption engine going – schemes like PM Kisan for the bottom of the pyramid, tax sops for the middle class in the budget and corporate tax rationalisation are some of the efforts that can be expected in the near-term.

The Indian agriculture sector is already grappling with the problem of stagnant farm incomes as higher output volumes have typically resulted in lower prices over the past 2-3 years. Doubling farm income by 2022 looks like a pipe dream unless India creates enough manufacturing jobs to move people out of agriculture. So continuation of sops for farm sector is a reasonable assumption.

Will investment see the light of the day?

The consumption engine has to fire well for capacity utilisation to reach a level for private sector to mull capacity addition. Overall infrastructure investment from private sector looks like a distant dream in light of the fractured balance sheet of most private players. Expect government to announce bold intentions of creating infrastructure. But in the absence of fiscal headroom, it will be targeted at few pockets – affordable housing, roads etc. – sectors typically with high linkages.

The fiscal space (from government budget) to support capex in FY20 will be constrained given the tall ask from GST collections and higher revenue expenditure. The government has committed itself to a fiscal consolidation roadmap of bringing down fiscal deficit to 3 percent (central government’s) of GDP by FY21 and unless it succeeds in monetising large number of public sector undertaking including the much talked about disinvestment of Air India, expecting government to be an engine of investment revival may be an optimistic assumption.

It remains to be seen whether government jettisons the fiscal consolidation roadmap to address growth concerns in the short-term.

Measures to address consumption revival by giving more money in the hands of the people through welfare schemes can have short-term impact on reviving basic consumption but can adversely impact cost of labour and render the country more uncompetitive.

With a strong political mandate, the FM and team should ideally seize the opportunity to effect a structural change. The US-China spat should be used to our advantage to push manufacturing exports from India that could not only support growth but also turn out to be an effective engine for job-creation which a largely service-oriented economy has failed to generate in recent times.

For that to succeed, cost of resources – land, labour and capital will have to come down.