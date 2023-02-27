Nelcast: Well-placed to ride the demand from CV, export markets

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Volume decline QoQ due to technical failure Strong demand from commercial vehicles and exports Margins guidance maintained for FY23 despite volume decline Investors with a long-term view can accumulate stock on declines Nelcast (CMP: Rs 100; Market capitalisation: Rs 874 crore) is into the manufacturing of ductile and grey iron castings. Nelcast’s products cater to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 customers in the commercial vehicle (CV), tractors, off-highway equipment, railways and passenger vehicle segments. The Q3FY23 results of Nelcast were below our expectations. Volumes...