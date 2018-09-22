NBFCs may face funding pressure but most will be able to tide over the crunch

Non-banking finance companies have started facing the heat of rising interest rates. The yield on 10-year government bonds has risen above 8 percent, leading to an increase in the cost of funds for NBFCs.

While NBFCs can increase lending rates to protect margins, it is difficult to pass on the rising rates to borrowers in a highly competitive market. Housing finance companies, for instance, operate on wafer thin margins. In a rising rate scenario, most HFCs resort to growing high yielding non-housing loan book or borrow for shorter tenure which is relatively cheaper to mitigate rise in funding costs. While both these strategies work in the short term they can prove risky in a non- conducive market.

HFCs with a higher share of short term borrowings may be hit more in a rising interest rate scenario. Moreover, borrowing short term to finance long term assets creates a large asset liability maturity (ALM) mismatch.

It is precisely this situation that NBFCs are facing currently; a scenario of rising interest rates and shrinking liquidity. Through this article we try to explain the issues that NBFCs may face and its likely impact on financials.

NBFCs, both retail asset financing as well HFCs, have been growing at a rate higher than the overall credit growth, even gaining market share from banks. As a result, the share of NBFCs in India’s overall credit pie is rising.

The phenomenal growth of NBFCs has been financed by borrowing from banks, mutual funds, insurance companies and in some cases through retail bond issuances. Source, as well as cost of funding, is extremely vital for NBFCs and currently, while the cost is going up, there seems to be some pressure on source of funds.

In March, banks’ credit outstanding to NBFCs grew 27 percent year-on-year (YoY) versus an overall gross credit growth of 8 percent. Currently, banks’ outstanding credit to NBFCs is around Rs 4 lakh crore. However, with cost of funds rising there could be a jump in marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) for banks in the coming quarters. Also, most public sector banks will remain constrained due to capital inadequacy. On the other side, private banks that have adequate capital but will have internal caps on lending to NBFCs. However, it must be noted that despite these constraints, banks are expected to remain the largest lenders to NBFCs.

The other most important funding source for NBFCs are mutual funds. Debt funding of MFs to NBFCs stood at around Rs 2.2 lakh crore as at end March 2018, more than double since September 2017, as per ICRA. A bulk of borrowing from MFs is short term in nature through commercial papers (CPs).

Rising rates might have forced many NBFCs to resort to short term borrowing but given the tightening liquidity conditions, the rollover of short term debt is the biggest risk faced by NBFCs. While mutual funds are currently not facing redemption pressures, any big credit event can trigger it.

This is where the sharp de-rating of IL&FS group commercial papers by rating agencies comes into play. While the de-rating marks down the net asset value (NAV) and reduces investors’ returns, the bigger worry is it can be a catalyst and increase redemptions, which in turn can tighten liquidity of MFs and lead to rollover risk for NBFCs.

Outlook and view

The rising cost of funds is a broad based trend and will impact all NBFCs. NBFCs with higher share of short term borrowings or higher reliance on mutual funds may get impacted more in today’s scenario.

However, NBFCs with diverse source of funding will be able to manage the situation well. We will see NBFCs with strong brand name tapping the retail bond market to alleviate the funding pressure. Most retail asset financing will continue to rely on securitisation or assignment of loan portfolio to raise funds.

Among the NBFCs that we cover, retail asset financing companies like Shriram Transport Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Sundaram Finance, L&T Finance and Bajaj Finance enjoy strong parentage and raising funds shouldn’t be a concern, though the cost may go up.

The quasi sovereign holding, as in the case of LIC Housing Finance, will also help tide over the liquidity crunch. But we are not enthused by the overall earnings performance of LIC housing.

We are positive on the growth prospects for HFCs. But the intense competition and rising rates call for a selective approach. Out top pick in the sector remains HDFC as it has demonstrated its ability to maintain margins across interest rate cycles and amid rising competition. It also runs a well-matched ALM book with lower gaps in medium term buckets as against peer HFCs.

