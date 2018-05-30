NBCC: Management optimistic of FY19 growth with strong order pipeline

On account of GST-related adjustments, which is about 20 percent of sales, NBCC reported year-on-year decline in sales during FY18. Had there been no such adjustments, the company’s revenue would have grown at about 10 percent and profits would have grown at a faster pace.

During fiscal 2018, the company’s profits grew 14.3 percent on a year-on- year basis to Rs 372 crore. Profitability was impacted because of 30 percent increase in employee expense and close to five-fold jump in provisions relating to the debtors. Increase in both these accounting heads was largely to do with the policy changes and changes required because of the accounting standards.

For FY19, the company is quite upbeat indicating a conservative sales growth of about 30 percent. This largely reflects its view about higher execution in the current fiscal and impact of high-value projects which are now being executed.

Strong revenue visibility

The company is sitting on an order book of close to Rs 80,000 crore, out of which projects worth close to Rs 60,000-65,000 crore pertains to projects that are having value in excess of Rs 500 crore. It is currently executing projects worth about Rs 30,000 crore, which is over 4 times its annual sales of Rs 6890 crore.

Street has been worried about the execution despite a strong order book in hand. However, it would be worth keeping an eye if the company can deliver such high numbers and deliver higher earnings in the quarters to come.

Management is expecting more and more projects to come from the redevelopment of government and PSUs land. It is also expecting large projects coming for the redevelopment of the colonies apart from the redevelopment of railways.

Order pipeline

In the current fiscal, it is expecting to receive orders worth Rs 25,000 crore as against the order intake of about

Rs 18,000 crore last year. As the project pipeline and order book remains strong it is now NBCC’s turn to convert them into revenue and show better profitability.

The management is optimistic that with the increasing scale of operation and larger projects getting commissioned, there is a room for margins to improve and this should lead to better earnings. During the March quarter, the company reported operating margins of 7.59%, which were slightly lower than the 8% operating margins reported in March quarter of FY17.

Valuations

In the current financial year, the street is expecting the company to report profits of about Rs 560 crore. Based on current market capitalisation of the company at about Rs 17000 crore, its stock is currently trading at a price to earnings ratio of 30 times FY19 estimated earnings and 20 times FY20 estimated earnings.