Nazara Technologies: Niche businesses with exciting growth prospects

Sachin Pal

Investments in new growth initiatives took a toll on Nodwin’s operating margins

The combination of high interest rates and high volatility continues to weigh on Nazara’s stock price performance. (Representational image: Priyam Raj via Unsplash)
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Esports and Datawrkz on a solid footing Growth investments hurt margin profile Making strong inroads into the gaming accessories business Gamified learning reports sequential growth in subscribers M&A initiatives to drive inorganic growth Stock down more than 65 percent from all-time highs Gaming company Nazara Technologies is on track to deliver another year of record financial performance as its key growth engines continue to deliver strong operating metrics quarter on quarter (QoQ). Q3 revenues surpass Rs 300 crore Nazara Technologies posted very strong results in Q3FY23, with revenue...

