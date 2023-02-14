English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Nazara Technologies: Niche businesses with exciting growth prospects

    Investments in new growth initiatives took a toll on Nodwin’s operating margins

    Sachin Pal
    February 14, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
    Nazara Technologies: Niche businesses with exciting growth prospects

    The combination of high interest rates and high volatility continues to weigh on Nazara’s stock price performance. (Representational image: Priyam Raj via Unsplash)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Esports and Datawrkz on a solid footing Growth investments hurt margin profile Making strong inroads into the gaming accessories business Gamified learning reports sequential growth in subscribers M&A initiatives to drive inorganic growth Stock down more than 65 percent from all-time highs Gaming company Nazara Technologies is on track to deliver another year of record financial performance as its key growth engines continue to deliver strong operating metrics quarter on quarter (QoQ). Q3 revenues surpass Rs 300 crore Nazara Technologies posted very strong results in Q3FY23, with revenue...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Lithium deposits in India: Better late than never

      Feb 13, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rahul Gandhi gets image makeover but needs allies, can government solidify its ...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing? 

      Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers