Nazara Technologies: Blockbuster end to the year

Nazara Technologies is a growth-oriented gaming company.

Highlights Surpassed Rs 1,000 crore revenue in FY23, up 75 percent YoY Nodwin’s revenues rose 57 percent YoY Gamified learning appears to have stabilised AdTech business has emerged as a new growth lever M&A initiatives to drive inorganic growth Stock remains rangebound despite consistent performance Nazara Technologies is a growth-oriented gaming company that is successfully executing an expansion strategy in a rapidly growing market. The company delivered another year of record performance in FY23 on the back of broad-based growth across key business verticals. Strong end to FY23 Nazara’s...