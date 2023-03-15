Navneet Education: Should investors bet on this stock?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Unmatched brand value, backed by strong promoters Solid revenue visibility in publication segment, aided by syllabus changes Steep hike in paper prices lead to subdued stationery margins New digital initiatives and pan-India presence to thwart competitors Valuation reasonable Navneet Education Ltd (NEL; CMP: Rs 96, Market Cap: Rs 2,160 crore) is getting ready to lead the education makeover with a well-diversified business model (Core plus Edtech) and strong portfolio of brands (Navneet, Vikas, Gala, and Indiannica). On the earnings front, the company posted subdued results...