Nalco: Play on higher prices

Aluminium prices were supported by lower inventory at LME accredited warehouses.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Commodities are on fire in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and aluminium is, basically, on a structural uptrend. The combination of the two factors makes it prudent to look at National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco; CMP: Rs 121; Market capitalisation: Rs 22,278 crore), the lowest-cost producer in the world. The company is a Navratna central public sector enterprise, with the Government of India holding a 51.28 percent stake, as on December 31, 2021. Production capacity (image) Source: Co Annual report Investment...