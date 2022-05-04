Multiple segments driving growth for Saregama

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Saregama (CMP: Rs 429; M Cap: Rs 8,290 crore) has reported a very strong quarter, with both sequential and year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth. Net sales jumped 46 percent YoY and 20 percent sequentially to the highest quarterly revenue of Rs 180 crore. Film & TV segment drove growth, with a record segment revenue of Rs 52.5 crore. A significant increase in operational costs eroded fourth-quarter margins, sequentially, but remained slightly better over Q4FY21. March quarter performance Strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter...