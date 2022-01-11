MSTC: Opportunities in e-auction will lead to re-rating

Intrasoft Technologies | University of Notre Dame du Lac sold 2.36 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 4.4 percent from 6.76 percent earlier.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

New-age technology is giving a boost to MSTC’s (CMP: Rs 342; Market capitalisation: Rs 2,406 crore) revenues. E-commerce revenues of this category 1 mini-ratna public sector undertaking grew 60 percent in the first half that ended in September 2021, albeit on a low base of the previous year. MSTC has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, compared to the Rs 4.40 per share in 2021. With the proceeds from the sale of subsidiary and improvement in profitability,...