MSTC: Opportunities in e-auction will lead to re-rating

Investors should watch out for growth in e-commerce revenues and higher dividend payout for MSTC

Nandish Shah
January 11, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
MSTC: Opportunities in e-auction will lead to re-rating

New-age technology is giving a boost to MSTC’s (CMP: Rs 342; Market capitalisation: Rs 2,406 crore) revenues. E-commerce revenues of this category 1 mini-ratna public sector undertaking grew 60 percent in the first half that ended in September 2021, albeit on a low base of the previous year. MSTC has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share, compared to the Rs 4.40 per share in 2021. With the proceeds from the sale of subsidiary and improvement in profitability,...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers