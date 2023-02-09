HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Stellar earnings, huge growth runway

Bharat Gianani   •

While MBFSL has a relatively strong presence in the northern market, it has a huge potential to grow in other areas by establishing manufacturing footprint as well as appointing new distributors

Highlights Q3 results better than expected Enhancing capacity in both biscuits and bakery segments Strengthening distribution reach Huge growth opportunity Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (MBFSL; CMP: Rs 497; Market cap: Rs 2,923 crore) posted robust top line as well as earnings growth in Q3 FY23. MBFSL is targeting industry-leading growth of high teens next fiscal. Capacity expansion, as well as strengthening of the distribution reach, would enable the company to outpace the industry growth over the medium to long run. While MBFSL has a relatively...

