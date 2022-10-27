Mphasis: Slow growth in Q2FY23, but this IT player’s valuation is a pull

Highlights Tepid revenue growth EBIT margin, at 15.3 percent, flat TCV win of $302 million Strong pipeline, up 18 percent QoQ Mortgage business a key concern Valuation attractive, with a medium-term view Mphasis’s (CMP: Rs 2,034.40; Market Cap: Rs 38,322 crore) Q2FY23 results were on expected lines, and its sequential growth of 0.9 percent was the lowest in the last nine quarters. The banking and financial services (BFS) segment, despite being plagued by the US mortgage business, grew by 5.7 percent, sequentially. It was offset by a weak...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What's moving markets? It’s politics, baby!
Oct 25, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Economies of the US, UK, Eurozone shrinks further, time to internationalise the rupee, China now run by Xi Jinping loyalists, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How did we get into this mess?
Oct 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Economic paradigm shifts are marked by great upheavals. Is it time for India to hold all the levers?Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers