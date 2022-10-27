English
    Mphasis: Slow growth in Q2FY23, but this IT player’s valuation is a pull

    New deals with a total contract value (TCV) of $302 million, including two large deals worth $110 million, were the bright spots in the quarter.

    Nitin Sharma
    October 27, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Tepid revenue growth EBIT margin, at 15.3 percent, flat TCV win of $302 million Strong pipeline, up 18 percent QoQ Mortgage business a key concern Valuation attractive, with a medium-term view Mphasis’s (CMP: Rs 2,034.40; Market Cap: Rs 38,322 crore) Q2FY23 results were on expected lines, and its sequential growth of 0.9 percent was the lowest in the last nine quarters. The banking and financial services (BFS) segment, despite being plagued by the US mortgage business, grew by 5.7 percent, sequentially. It was offset by a weak...

