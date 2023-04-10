English
    Mphasis: Does the price correction present an opportunity?

    Uncertainty in IT spending, especially in the BFSI segment, significantly limits possible upside to the stock

    Nitin Sharma
    April 10, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
    Mphasis has been facing headwinds as the underlying mortgage business has seen an 80 percent year-on-year (YoY) volume decline.

    Highlights  Stock price corrected YTD by 9 percent Exposure to the BFSI segment is 62 percent Bulk of revenue comes from the US Stock is trading at 18.4x, below 5-year average forward PE The volatility in the Indian IT sector continues with the Nifty IT index shedding 26 percent year to date. Among the IT stocks, Mphasis, the mid-tier player, has suffered a double blow. This is because of the fear of a slowdown in IT spending and the collapse of SVB Bank as Mphasis...

