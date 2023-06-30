Motherson Sumi Wiring India: what’s driving the optimism?

Motherson Sumi: The financial performance of many auto ancillary companies has started improving and attracting attention.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Pure play on the growth in the Indian automotive industry RM prices have started softening Capacity expansion in light of surge in demand Strong focus on EVs to act as growth catalyst Valuation at reasonable level In light of the improving semiconductor chip supply and softening of raw material prices, the financial performance of many auto ancillary companies has started improving and attracting attention. One such company is Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL; CMP: Rs 56.6; M Cap: Rs 25,000 crore), a pure play...