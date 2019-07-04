Moneycontrol Research's poll day stock ideas beat the market

The Modi 2.0 government stormed into power with heightened expectations, with a powerful pre-election result rally leading to the impression that the return of a strong regime would help trigger an economic turnaround.

But our research team was a bit more been sanguine: warning that we were about to enter a range-bound market where quality and earnings visibility will command a premium.

This led to the unveiling of a new portfolio on the day of the poll verdict, in which a set of dozen stocks were handpicked.

A little over two months later, the pre-poll rally has petered out, with the Nifty returning over 2.2 percent return. And as expected, our carefully-curated portfolio of good-quality names has beaten the benchmark indices.

With the Union Budget around the corner, we are happy to present another dozen stocks. (Watch this space for more.)

So how has our previous portfolio done? An analysis of the performance of this Election portfolio (from May 23 to July 3) suggests an overall outperformance.

An equal-weight portfolio of the suggested 12 stocks has delivered an absolute return of 4.9 percent, compared to the Nifty's 2.23 percent, and 2.16 percent for the BSE 500.

Portfolio analysis

Amber Enterprises has been the top performer with a return of 14.9 percent

11 stocks out of 12 have delivered positive returns. Future Supply Chain Solutions has been the only laggard with a price dip of 6.1 percent.

Of these 11 stocks generating an absolute positive return, 9 have outperformed the Nifty and other broader indices such as BSE 100, BSE 200 and BSE 500.

The Moneycontrol portfolio's performance has also bettered that of the average go-anywhere mutual fund.

According to Ace MF data, during the same period, the universe of multicap funds clocked an average 2.1 percent return, roughly in line with the Nifty's return. The best/worst performing fund delivered 4.37/-1.31 percent return, respectively.