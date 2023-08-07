M&M Q1 FY24: SUV segment remains in top gear, valuation sunny

MM

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Demand momentum continues in the automotive segment Commodity cost pressure easing Tractor segment to register low single-digit growth in FY24 Automotive segment continues to have strong order book New products to aid growth SOTP valuation indicates upside potential Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (CMP: Rs 1,463.5; M cap: Rs 1.75 lakh crore) posted a strong set of numbers in Q1 FY24, driven largely by the auto segment. With softening of raw material prices, the operating margin has started expanding significantly. The farm segment volume, though registered...