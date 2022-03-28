English
    Mazagon Dock offers growth, safety in these testing times

    Strong recovery in earnings and low valuations to support stock

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    March 28, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | The company approved declaration of interim dividend of Rs 7.10 per equity share for FY2021-22.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Mazagon Dock (CMP: Rs244 Market Cap: Rs 4911 crore), is one of the few high quality defence PSU stocks that have corrected recently. It is trading 8 times its fiscal 2023 estimated earnings, which is quite cheap particularly in the light of a near 3 percent dividend yield. While valuation offers a good bargain, its leading position in the defence shipbuilding space and improving business outlook are worth noting. Among the shipbuilders, Mazagon Dock, is known for its strong technical...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers