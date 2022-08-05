English
    Mas Financial Q1 – Unique mix of quality, growth, and reasonable valuation

    Mas Financial is set for a steady journey as asset quality remains solid amid an overall strong performance

    Madhuchanda Dey
    August 05, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
    With most of the headwinds behind and Mas confident of navigating in a rising rate regime, it sees little risk to its growth and is reasonably confident of maintaining an RoA

    Mas Financial (CMP: Rs 565 Market Cap: Rs 3,087 crore) has maintained its high quality of earnings backed by a decent growth in Q1 FY23. With the issue of bad assets decisively behind, economic activity picking up, and the funding scenario remaining stable, we expect earnings growth to be strong in the coming two years. The stock has underperformed the Nifty in the past three months – down 10 percent compared with a 4 percent rally in the Nifty,...

