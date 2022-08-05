Mas Financial Q1 – Unique mix of quality, growth, and reasonable valuation

With most of the headwinds behind and Mas confident of navigating in a rising rate regime, it sees little risk to its growth and is reasonably confident of maintaining an RoA

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Mas Financial (CMP: Rs 565 Market Cap: Rs 3,087 crore) has maintained its high quality of earnings backed by a decent growth in Q1 FY23. With the issue of bad assets decisively behind, economic activity picking up, and the funding scenario remaining stable, we expect earnings growth to be strong in the coming two years. The stock has underperformed the Nifty in the past three months – down 10 percent compared with a 4 percent rally in the Nifty,...