Maruti’s performance stable in Q4, operating leverage in the lead

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 7,733; M Cap: Rs 2.3 lakh crore), the leader in the passenger car segment, has improved its financial performance in Q4FY22 compared with Q3FY22, thanks to the strong demand and the benefit of operating leverage. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the numbers remain largely stable. It’s primarily due to the commodity-linked cost pressures and shortage of semiconductor chips. Quarter in a nutshell (image) Key highlights Chip shortage continues to impact production. According to the management, the company wasn’t...