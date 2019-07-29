Maruti Suzuki: Lacklustre demand marred Q1 earnings; accumulate

- Significant decline in volume impacted top line- Negative operating leverage and raw material costs hurt operating margin- Business outlook for PV is weak for short term, positive for long term- Accumulate in a staggered manner

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) (CMP: Rs 5,820; mcap: Rs 1,75,000 crore), the leader in passenger vehicle (PV) segment, continues to post weak set of earnings on expected lines. It posted a significant decline in top line and operating profitability due to weaker volume growth.

Weaker demand outlook has led to significant decline in the stock price (down 41 percent from 52-week high), making the valuations reasonable (19.3 times FY22 projected earnings). We advise investors to accumulate this strong business during this soft patch.

Quarter in a nutshell

Key highlights

Volume declined. But realisation improved

In Q1 FY20, MSIL posted a significant volume decline of 17.9 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, primarily due to weak demand, especially from rural areas. The subdued sentiment is on the back of multiple challenges such as increase in total cost of ownership due to mandatory long-term insurance, implementation of safety regulations and non-availability of retail finance. Average selling price (ASP), however, witnessed a growth of 7 percent YoY, chiefly because of rich product mix. This led to 12.2 percent YoY decline in its net revenue from operations.

MSIL posted a YoY decline of 39 percent in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q1 FY19 and its EBITDA margin witnessed a significant contraction of 422.6 bps (YoY). This is mainly due to a significant rise in commodity prices leading to rise in prices of raw material (RM), negative operating leverage and higher depreciation.

Outlook

Multiple challenges such as an increase in the total cost of ownership due to mandatory long-term insurance and implementation of safety regulations and higher cost of retail finance have dampened the demand for PV segment in India. Rural areas (39 percent of MSIL’s overall sales) have also been witnessing decline in demand over the past six months and saw a drop of 17 percent (YoY) in Q1 FY20. And urban areas have seen sluggish demand in the past two years.

Though the management expects to outperform the industry on the back of its new product launches, strong network and brand equity, it sees the challenges to persist, at least over the next 1-2 quarters. Additionally, dealer inventory is still over one month, which is higher than the normal inventory levels.

However, in the long term, we believe, industry slowdown is cyclical in nature and long-term potential for cars in India is huge and strong demand is expected to come from urban areas on the back of very low penetration and rising disposable income. It will get further boost from rural market, led by the government’s focus towards rural areas and increase in minimum support price (MSP).

Another challenge confronting the company is the implementation of BS VI implementation from April 2020, which is expected to increase the price of vehicles and would affect demand, especially in the entry segment. The management, however, indicated that this may lead to pre-buying of the vehicles as well.

The company, as indicated in the previous quarter, continues to phase out diesel engine as they would become very expensive after BS VI implementation and would start producing it only after getting customer feedback post BS VI.

MSIL continues to focus on widening its product portfolio to aid growth. It has planned multiple new launches over the next many years. The management has also highlighted that it has been aggressively focusing on light commercial vehicle (LCV) and has already garnered 12 percent market share.Commodity prices have been hurting the company’s margin for long now and the competitive intensity and subdued demand did not let the company pass on the same to customers. Commodity prices, however, have come off their highs. Additionally, higher startup cost of its Gujarat plant would be absent after a year, which would improve operating profitability of the automaker.In light of weak demand, the stock has corrected quite significantly and is down 41 percent from its 52-week high level. It trades at 22.1 times FY20 and 19.3 times FY21 projected earnings. We advise investors to accumulate this in a staggered manner as long-term outlook continues to be very positive and MSIL is a very strong franchise.

A prolonged slowdown in the Indian auto industry will of course hurt the company. Rising raw material prices is also a key risk.

