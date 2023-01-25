Maruti Suzuki India: Bounceback makes it a long-term bet

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Softening of raw material prices benefitted operating margin Preference for personal mobility to keep demand buoyant Impact of semiconductor chip shortage is waning Commodity-linked cost pressure expected to ease further Valuations reasonable; accumulate for the long term Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 8,699; M Cap: Rs 2.62 lakh crore), the leader in the passenger car segment, has reported a strong set of numbers in Q3 FY23 on the operational front, on the back of a significant reduction in raw material prices and rich product...