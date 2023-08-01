Maruti: Premium products make the ride smoother

Maruti

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Good set of numbers on a year-on-year basis Operating leverage, softening of raw material cost help company to expand operating margin Preference for personal mobility to keep demand buoyant Acquisition of Gujarat plant to make it asset-heavy Valuations reasonable; accumulate for the long term Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 9813 M Cap: Rs 2.96 lakh crore), the leader in the passenger car segment, has improved its financial performance in Q1 FY24 compared with the same quarter last year, thanks to the demand for new...