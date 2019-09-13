Mario Draghi dial back QE in his last salvo; trade uncertainty and low inflation jitters investors

Highlights:

ECB re-starts QE program along with further cut in deposit rates

Guidance for indefinite asset purchase and lower rates add to strong liquidity measures

Triad of weak domestic growth, trade uncertainty and low inflation reading weighs on ECB

Second major central bank stating indirectly "that monetary policy is not answer for every macro challenge"

Tricky lower inflation expectations adds to monetary policy uncertainty

--------------------------------------------------

The European Central Bank (ECB), as anticipated, has re-started the Quantitative Easing (QE) program wherein it intends to inject liquidity at the rate of 20 billion euros per month from Nov 2019. The widely expected stimulus package includes lower deposit interest rate at -0.5 percent instead of the earlier -0.4 percent.

The ECB has opted for a change in guidance stating that policy “...interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2 percent and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics."

Reading both "guidance" and indefinite QE together translates to another "whatever it takes" stance of Mario Draghi before he steps down from ECB later this month.

Chart: Euro Area Central Banks balance sheet

Source: ECB

Chart: ECB's earlier asset purchase program

Source: Thomson Reuters, ECB

While the monthly run rate of asset purchase program (ref. QE) announced is below expectations (30 billion euros), the indefinite time period of the program has positively surprised market participants. Additionally, tweak in modalities of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO) is expected to hasten the smooth transmission of monetary policy.

This can possibly help in extending the rally seen for global equity markets on the back of easing geopolitical risk events. While initial rebound was witnessed for wide spectrum of assets – DAX, Euro Stoxx 50, Gold and Euro Bund, post conference these faded. Among currency, EUR/USD which had already depreciated by about 4 percent over the period of last two and half months, dipped further on announcement, but strongly rebounded post the conference. Certainly, asset class volatility has spiked despite liquidity measures, due to economic uncertainty.

ECB actions have invited Trump's reaction for the Federal Reserve to comply with further rate cuts to keep US exports competitive. However, Draghi reiterated in the conference that G-20 nations are committed to avoid competitive currency devaluation.

Weak Eurozone growth and fragile inflation readings weighs on ECB

ECB's policy announcements emanated from three elements, namely, domestic slowdown, downside risks in global trade and downward revisions to inflation projections. Note that Euro area real GDP increased by 0.2 percent (QoQ) Q2 CY19 vs a 0.4 percent rise in Q1 CY19. Surveys indicate towards further moderation. IFO institute, this morning, forecast that Germany could face technical recession in Q3 CY19 when its economy could shrink by 0.1 percent following a similar contraction in previous quarter. Further, ECB staff has downgraded near to medium term projections for Eurozone for both GDP and inflation.

Other readings which investors should take note of from the ECB meet are as follows:

1. Indicators of inflation expectations stand at low levels and this appears to be a key challenge. ECB notes that labour cost pressures strengthened and broadened amid high levels of capacity utilisation and tightening labour markets, their pass-through to inflation is taking longer than previously anticipated. Anchoring of inflation expectations to lower levels (~1 percent) suggest possibility of structural shift in neutral rate expected.

2. ECB has also called for governments with fiscal space to act in an effective and timely manner given the weakening economic outlook and the continued prominence of downside risks. This is an interesting follow up of Jackson Hole when Jerome Powell stated that while monetary policy can help stimulate consumer spending and business investment, it "cannot provide a settled rulebook for international trade". In short, ECB is the second major central bank which is voicing that monetary policy is not the answer for every macro challenge.

Also read: Message from Jackson Hole: Time is running out for US and China

Fading global risk

Taking a step back from the ECB meet, the global risk barometer appears to be easing. Global equity indices (S&P 500, FTSE 100, Shanghai Composite) are up 4 to 6 percent in the last three weeks. The US 10 year yield has climbed from the levels 0f 1.45 percent – last seen around Brexit referendum day in 2016 – to 1.75 percent.

There is a bit of yield curve steepening as well as implied from the US treasury 10 year and US 5 year yield trajectories. A global financial market rebound is a reflection of improvement in various geopolitical risk scenarios. Moving beyond escalation of trade war in July-August, trade talks between China and the US are set to resume in October. China's move to exempt few American products from additional tariffs and the 15-day delay in imposition of tariff from the US has helped in easing tensions.

The Hong Kong crisis has eased, following the withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill, although protests continue as few political demands from protesters remain.

Coming to the UK, although a Brexit no-deal scenario is not ruled out, there is a possibility for another extension for the Brexit deadline. If there is no agreement on the Brexit plan when the UK parliament resumes in October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have to request a Brexit extension up to January 31, 2020. Further, details of a Yellowhammer plan - contingency plan for "no- deal Brexit" scenario – are out. It points towards the worst case scenario in case of a "no- deal Brexit" and these details are expected to put increased public pressure on the incumbent regime for an orderly Brexit.

Also read: Brexit Diary | Parliament suspension makes 'no deal' buzz louder

However, given the the elevated uncertainty for the outcomes of political events in the current year, central banks need to tread cautiously. While there is a need to look through short term noises so that central banks do not exhaust the limited options at hand, lagged impact of global trade uncertainty for more than 1.5 year is a real challenge. In this context, the next event to watch out for investors is the US Federal Reserve policy meet on September 17-18, wherein the US central bank would also grapple with the puzzle of low inflation and the need for political regimes to be more responsible. We believe markets have entered an anxious phase wherein central banks may be seen to be having not enough tools to combat slowdown, particularly when brinkmanship between US-China continues.

Rs 599 for first year