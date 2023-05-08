English
    Marico: Gradual recovery in core categories and margin likely

    Foods business is likely to be the future engine of growth as it is set to grow at a higher pace compared to other categories

    Nandish Shah
    Neha Gupta
    May 08, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
    Marico posted in-line performance in the fourth quarter with domestic volume growing 5 percent year on year (YoY).

    Highlights Q4 earnings is in line with expectation. Market share gains and higher penetration witnessed Gross and operating margins likely to improve Positive view, investors expecting moderate returns can add and accumulate.   Marico (CMP: Rs 494; Market capitalisation: Rs 63,833 crore) posted in-line performance in the fourth quarter with domestic volume growing 5 percent year on year (YoY). Gross margin expansion underlined the company’s performance in FY23 as input prices moderated. Marico has passed on the decrease in prices to consumers. Consequent to price...

