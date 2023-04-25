Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

MapmyIndia: Strong investment case despite a mixed Q4

Nitin Sharma   •

MapmyIndia’s management guided revenue growth of 40 percent and EBITDA margin of 40 percent in FY24

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights  Q4 revenue growth of 27 percent YoY/ 7 percent QoQ EBITDA margin of 40 percent Sharp growth in the C&E segment, automotive businesses tepid Customer concentration have improved, added 250 customers in the quarter 40 percent revenue growth guidance for FY24 Valuation at 30x FY25 EPS MapmyIndia (CE Info Systems; CMP: Rs 996.75; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,348 crore) declared mixed set of numbers for the fourth quarter of FY2023, led by a strong performance in the consumer tech and enterprise segment and below- expectation show of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers