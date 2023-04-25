MapmyIndia: Strong investment case despite a mixed Q4

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q4 revenue growth of 27 percent YoY/ 7 percent QoQ EBITDA margin of 40 percent Sharp growth in the C&E segment, automotive businesses tepid Customer concentration have improved, added 250 customers in the quarter 40 percent revenue growth guidance for FY24 Valuation at 30x FY25 EPS MapmyIndia (CE Info Systems; CMP: Rs 996.75; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,348 crore) declared mixed set of numbers for the fourth quarter of FY2023, led by a strong performance in the consumer tech and enterprise segment and below- expectation show of...