MapmyIndia: Strong investment case despite a mixed Q4

Highlights Q4 revenue growth of 27 percent YoY/ 7 percent QoQ EBITDA margin of 40 percent Sharp growth in the C&E segment, automotive businesses tepid Customer concentration have improved, added 250 customers in the quarter 40 percent revenue growth guidance for FY24 Valuation at 30x FY25 EPS MapmyIndia (CE Info Systems; CMP: Rs 996.75; Market capitalisation: Rs 5,348 crore) declared mixed set of numbers for the fourth quarter of FY2023, led by a strong performance in the consumer tech and enterprise segment and below- expectation show of...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A capital idea whose time is coming
Apr 24, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IT sector in middle of perfect storm, SEBI clarifies issue on insider trading, ...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers