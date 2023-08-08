MapmyIndia: Solid performance reaffirms faith in growth trajectory

MapmyIndia began FY24 with a surprise set of numbers, which included a 23.4 percent revenue growth.

Highlights Highest-ever quarterly revenue, with 23 percent QoQ growth Revenue growth led by the C&E segment, up 47 percent sequentially EBITDA margin of 41.9 percent, higher than Q4FY23 IoT-led business growth driven by the rise in SaaS revenue; margin improved as well MapmyIndia (CE Infosystems; CMP: Rs 1,586.70; Market Capitalisation: Rs 8,514 crore) began FY24 with a surprise set of numbers, which included a 23.4 percent revenue growth and 188 basis point (bps) EBITDA margin expansion, sequentially. The strong set of results was led by the...