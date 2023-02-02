HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

MapmyIndia: Growth step-up bears out re-rating potential

Nitin Sharma   •

Strong margins and growth along with its large addressable market justify the premium valuation

Unlike most tech businesses, MapmyIndia's strong margins and growth along with its large addressable market justify the premium valuation
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Revenue growth of 56 percent YoY EBITDA margin of 41.2 percent 9mFY23 Map led business EBITDA margin at 53 percent Marketing spending halved sequentially Two acquisitions including one in Drone Tech MapmyIndia (CE Info systems; CMP: Rs 1,135.99; Market Capitalisation: Rs 6,095 crore) has reported a 56 percent  year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in a seasonally weak quarter along with an expansion, both YoY and sequential, in the EBITDA margin. Top-line growth was led by the A&M segment, which grew 44.8 percent YoY, significantly above the...

