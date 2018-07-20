Mahindra CIE Q2 CY18 review: Outlook positive, valuation reasonable

Auto component manufacturer Mahindra CIE, reported strong earnings for the second quarter of calendar 2018. Year-on-year, revenues both in domestic and Europe businesses grew well and its EBITDA margin expanded. New orders, strong demand outlook and reasonable valuations make it Mahindra CIE a stock worth considering.

Quarter snapshot

Consolidated net revenues grew by 29.4 percent year-on-year, mainly on strong performance in India, Europe and because of a favourable exchange rate.

Net revenue of the India business grew 26.6 percent (YoY) on big orders from Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors, its key customers. Europe business revenues grew 32.1 percent (YoY) on new order wins and favourable currency movement (15%).

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 41 percent (YoY) and consolidated EBITDA margin expanded by 124.6 bps (YoY). Margin in the India business expanded 199.1 bps as the company increased prices offset raw material inflation and other expenses incurred to reduce costs in future. Margin in the Europe business increased 76.1 bps as the company could pass on higher raw material costs to clients.

In the earnings call, the management mentioned that there is a decent demand in European market and growth is recovering gradually. MFE (Mahindra Forgings Europe) has been growing in the market. Metalcastello revenue grew 40 percent (YoY) driven by new orders. Forging revenues grew 10 percent YoY in euro terms driven by market share gains. The management said that execution of new orders, ramp-up of existing orders, demand for crankshaft from forging business would continue to drive the outperformance of the company in European market.

Demand in the India business too is strong as seen from the new orders. It received orders for gears from TBK India, for stampings from Ashok Leyland and for crankshafts from Hyundai. The company has also won new orders from Hyundai and Kia Motors, which would aid revenues from 2019.

The management also indicated that there is a strong demand in Mexico as well and they are receiving new orders in Bill Forge, which Mahindra CIE had acquired in 2016. It has added a second press line to cater to a new client, the production for which would start from Jan 2019. In view of the strong demand, the company plans to add third press line in Mexico by the end of CY2018.

On a consolidated basis, the company is currently trading at 18.1 times and 16.1 times CY18 and CY19 projected earnings, which are at reasonable levels and advise investors to accumulate.

