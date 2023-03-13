English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Mahanagar Gas: Acquisition adds shine to improving prospects

    UEPL acquisition is subject to the approval of PNGRB (Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board) and MGL will pay Rs 531 crore in an all-cash deal for a 100 percent stake.

    Nitin Sharma
    March 13, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
    Mahanagar Gas: Acquisition adds shine to improving prospects

    Currently Mahanagar Gas has licence to sell natural gas only in Mumbai metropolitan region and also in the neighbouring Raigad district.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Slow volume growth in Q3 Acquisition of UEPL to add three more geographic areas Acquisition to be financed internally and subject to PNGRB approval Rs 100-150 crore annual investment required in new GAs Softening of LNG prices to help margin improvement Propane to gas switching could add tailwinds to industrial and commercial volume Below long-term average valuation indicates upside Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL; CMP: Rs 997; Market capitalisation: Rs 9,848 crore) has gained 12 percent year to date on the back of softening LNG prices and the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The Fed puts out the forest fire… after starting it 

      Mar 13, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US losing its influence in the middle east, India on its way to be a semiconduc...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

      Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishap

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers