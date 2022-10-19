HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

LTTS: Good quarterly performance, but valuation tempers excitement

Nitin Sharma   •

LTTS' transportation and plant engineering segments appear to be doing well, driven by the underlying themes of energy transmission, electric vehicles, ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), and digital manufacturing

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Results above expectations Sequential revenue growth of 6.5 percent EBIT margin at 18.2 percent Interim dividend declared at Rs 15 (28% pay-out of H1FY23 EPS) Valuation-rich LTTS (CMP: Rs 3,675; Market cap: Rs 38,801 crore) has delivered a good set of numbers that beat consensus estimates and were ahead of our estimates. The sequential CC (constant currency) revenue growth of 4.5 percent was led by the transportation and the plant engineering segments. Large deal wins continued during the quarter, with a $60-million win. Q2FY23 financial performance  (image)...

