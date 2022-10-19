LTTS: Good quarterly performance, but valuation tempers excitement

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Results above expectations Sequential revenue growth of 6.5 percent EBIT margin at 18.2 percent Interim dividend declared at Rs 15 (28% pay-out of H1FY23 EPS) Valuation-rich LTTS (CMP: Rs 3,675; Market cap: Rs 38,801 crore) has delivered a good set of numbers that beat consensus estimates and were ahead of our estimates. The sequential CC (constant currency) revenue growth of 4.5 percent was led by the transportation and the plant engineering segments. Large deal wins continued during the quarter, with a $60-million win. Q2FY23 financial performance (image)...