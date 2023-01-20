HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

L&T Technology Services: Slow show in the quarter dims outlook

Nitin Sharma   •

Third-quarter numbers been below expectations, putting pressure on the overall performance for FY23

L&T Technology Services' offshore shift has improved to 57 percent and the company expects it to reach 60 percent over the medium term. (Image: Shutterstock)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights  Constant currency revenue growth flat sequentially EBIT margin improved 50 basis points to 18.7 percent SWC acquisition to hit margins Attrition easing FY23 CC revenue guidance at 15 percent Valuation unattractive LTTS (L&T Technology services; CMP: Rs 3,397; Market capitalisation: Rs 35,840 crore) has reported a flat sequential constant currency revenue growth. This is because growth in transportation and industrial products were overshadowed by additional furlough in plant engineering and tepid client spending in Telecom & Hitech segments. Constant currency revenue growth on a year-on-year (YoY)...

