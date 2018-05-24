App
May 24, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Infotech Q4: Sustained growth momentum on execution & digital capabilities

The outlook for FY19 is positive with the company looking to grow in mid-teens with good traction across all verticals.

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays
 
 
L&T Infotech (LTIL) reported yet another strong quarter with above-industry growth performance and an improving outlook for various end markets.

The stock has recently run up and trades at a premium to peers, but the strong growth outlook and deal wins make it a good portfolio pick.

Capture1

Source: company

Solid topline performance

LTIL’s March quarter revenues rose 21.6 percent year-on-year to $309 million. Compared to the December quarter, revenues were up 5.3 percent.

The constant currency growth of 4.5 percent quarter-on-quarter was led by the BFS (Banking and Financial services) segment. Manufacturing segment witnessed a sequential improvement of 4.3 percent but insurance segment remained subdued (-1.7% QoQ).

Year-on-year, five out seven segments witnessed double digit revenue growth, implying robust growth in end markets like retail, media & entertainment, financials and energy.

In terms of service offerings, Analytics, AI & Cognitive, Enterprise Solutions and Infrastructure Management Services were the major growth contributors.

Digital revenues rose 42 percent year-on-year and now account for 33% of total revenues.

Improving margin profile

LTIL’s EBITDA margin contracted quarter-on-quarter. But adjusting for one-time commercial settlement (Rs 61.7 crore), it actually rose by around 60 bps. Adverse currency movement weighed on the margin, but better utilization and higher offshore mix helped negate the weakness. The company expects better margins aided by operational efficiencies.

Table: Segmental revenue growth
Capture1

 Source: company

Subdued Insurance segment

Insurance segment in particular is going through a lean patch because of heavy claims in the wake of natural calamities like hurricanes, which has impacted IT spending. However, given the insurance company’s focus on modernizing the core operations, IT spending is expected to improve.

Improved traction in deal wins

Client metrics was comforting with revenues from top 5, top 10 and top 20 clients growing by 2%, 2.8% and 3.6% respectively.

Growth outlook promising

Management guided that clients expectations on IT services have leapfrogged over the years, wherein companies look for comprehensive solution encompassing domain expertise, better customer connectivity and improved operational infrastructure. At the same time, company was confident about its digital capabilities, delivery model and order pipeline. Further, management appeared sanguine about the end market improvements in various verticals

The outlook for FY19 is positive with the company looking to grow in mid-teens with good traction across all verticals. Further, as guided by the company, recovery in manufacturing segment is assuring. Similarly, energy segment is expected to see continuity of order flow on the back of elevated oil prices.

Capture3

Source: company

Overall, company seems well positioned to extend double digit organic growth in the medium term. Though stock has surged by ~36 percent since last quarterly result and currently trades at 22x 2019e earnings, growth visibility makes it an accumulation target.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

tags #Companies #L&T Infotech #Recommendations #Result Analysis

