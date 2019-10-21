L&T Infotech Q2 – You can spot some early signs of its revival

- Gradual improvement visible- Deal win strong- Guides for a double-digit growth for 2019-20- BFS bottoming out

- Add on decline

The post results upmove in L&T Infotech (LTI) underscores the improved performance of the company. In almost all key areas, there were improvements although the issues with top BFS (banking financial services) client is not over yet.

The management did not sound too cautious on macro impacting business, provided a decent guidance and alluded to a better second half. Given that the stock has had huge underperformance with respect to the benchmark Nifty as well as the IT Index, we expect it to recoup some of the lost ground.

Investors, therefore, should use every decline to buy into L&T Infotech. Beyond this short-term trigger, the eventual integration of the two IT service businesses of the group remains a long-term driver for the company.

Source: Company

Revenue showed early signs of pick-up during the quarter. Revenue stood at $363.8 million, a sequential growth of 2 percent. The quarter-on-quarter growth in constant currency at 2.4 percent was an improvement over the previous two quarters.

Source: Company

The sequential growth in the digital segment in reported currency at 6 percent was much faster than the company average and the vertical forms close to 40 percent of its total revenue.

Despite the issues with key clients and two consecutive soft quarters prior to the quarter under review, the management is quite confident of clocking double-digit growth for the full year.

In terms of verticals, the performance of manufacturing as well as energy & utility (E&U) was robust. In terms of geographies, Europe and rest of the world (RoW) did well.

Although BFS as a vertical did not show any growth in the quarter, impacted by transient weakness in two key accounts – financial services client in the US and South Africa – the management is expecting a little better Q3 for this vertical mostly on completion of the ramp-down of the US client.

L&T Infotech had a good quarter from the deal win perspective, with the company bagging $100 million worth of large deals, one each from the geography of North America, Europe and Asia. Two of these deals came from the E&U and one from the BFS vertical.

Client addition was also healthy, with the company adding one new client in the $50 million plus bucket and 13 new in the $1 million bracket.

The company recently acquired Powerupcloud Technologies, a fast-growing cloud consulting company that brings a strong team of cloud consulting, artificial intelligence and data analytics professionals.

Unlike its peers that have sounded extremely cautious on the macro front, the management of LTI did not sound too worried and felt that its business can grow as long as they have a value proposition that can benefit the client.

The company saw 50 basis points of sequential decline in margin. While annual wage hike and lower utilisation were the drag, it was offset by lower visa costs, some currency tailwind and lower sales, general and administrative expenses (SG&A).

As mentioned, LTI saw a sequential drop in utilisation rate to 80.6 percent, from 81.3 percent.

While net headcount addition remains robust, attrition continues to remain at an elevated level of 18.4 percent.

In addition to BFS, weakness was witnessed in high-tech, media & entertainment. In high technology, the management alluded to client ramp-down as one of the reasons for the weak show.

Source: Company

The weakness in key BFS accounts continues to impact the performance of the top client.

Outlook