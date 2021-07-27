L&T: Earnings recovery led by higher execution and order book to continue
Strong order book and expectations of high margins provide good earnings support to L&T. However, the stock is trading on the higher side of the historical range
The impact of the second wave of Covid-19 on L&T has, so far, been limited. Though the construction & engineering company, post its March-quarter results, had indicated that the labour availability at projects sites had fallen by about 20-25 per cent, the crisis was short-lived. According to L&T, labour and other restraining issues are now becoming normal, thus helping in higher execution.
(image)
Results at a glance
The June-quarter revenues grew in double-digits (33 per cent YoY) on a low base....