Lemon Tree Hotels: Should you check into this hotel stock?

Bharat Gianani

In FY24, LMNT will focus on enhancing occupancies as the demand momentum is likely to sustain. The company expects strong growth in the next fiscal as well, given the upswing in the hotel industry.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd posted its best-ever quarterly results across key parameters.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Best-ever results Industry in a sweet spot Robust room addition plans Among preferred picks Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (LMNT; CMP: Rs 77.4; Market cap: Rs 6,128 crore) posted its best-ever quarterly results across key parameters, like average room rate (ARR), and revenues as well as profitability (EBITDA and net profit) in the December 2022 quarter. In the current fiscal, LMNT has focused on increasing rates (room rates have been up by almost 40 percent since the start of the fiscal) as demand came up...

