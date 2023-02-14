Lemon Tree Hotels: Should you check into this hotel stock?

Highlights: Best-ever results Industry in a sweet spot Robust room addition plans Among preferred picks Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (LMNT; CMP: Rs 77.4; Market cap: Rs 6,128 crore) posted its best-ever quarterly results across key parameters, like average room rate (ARR), and revenues as well as profitability (EBITDA and net profit) in the December 2022 quarter. In the current fiscal, LMNT has focused on increasing rates (room rates have been up by almost 40 percent since the start of the fiscal) as demand came up...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Lithium deposits in India: Better late than never
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rahul Gandhi gets image makeover but needs allies, can government solidify its ...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing?
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers