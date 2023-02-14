English
    Lemon Tree Hotels: Should you check into this hotel stock?

    In FY24, LMNT will focus on enhancing occupancies as the demand momentum is likely to sustain. The company expects strong growth in the next fiscal as well, given the upswing in the hotel industry.

    Bharat Gianani
    February 14, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
    Lemon Tree Hotels: Should you check into this hotel stock?

    Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd posted its best-ever quarterly results across key parameters.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Best-ever results Industry in a sweet spot Robust room addition plans Among preferred picks Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (LMNT; CMP: Rs 77.4; Market cap: Rs 6,128 crore) posted its best-ever quarterly results across key parameters, like average room rate (ARR), and revenues as well as profitability (EBITDA and net profit) in the December 2022 quarter. In the current fiscal, LMNT has focused on increasing rates (room rates have been up by almost 40 percent since the start of the fiscal) as demand came up

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers