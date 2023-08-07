English
    Laurus Labs: Long runway ahead

    A shift in procurement timing of global agencies was disappointing. Having said that, the pricing headwinds in ARV (anti-retroviral) business is stabilising and there is a sequential pickup in the sales volume of ARV-APIs.

    Anubhav Sahu
    August 07, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
    Laurus Labs posted a weak set of results for Q1FY24.

    Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 392; Market cap: Rs 21,131 crore) posted a weak set of results for Q1FY24 due to the drop in offtake for both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). A shift in procurement timing of global...

