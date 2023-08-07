Laurus Labs: Long runway ahead

Laurus Labs posted a weak set of results for Q1FY24.

PRO Only Highlights

Highlights Weak set of numbers due to poor offtake in formulations & APIs ARV-API sales volumes picked up but offset by other API categories CDMO baseline business makes a sequential improvement Margins expected to bottom out in FY24 Valuation remains attractive even after a recent run-up Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 392; Market cap: Rs 21,131 crore) posted a weak set of results for Q1FY24 due to the drop in offtake for both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). A shift in procurement timing of global...