Laurus Labs: Is the worst priced in?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: CDMO business shrinks with the closure of large purchase orders ARV business to improve gradually with help from Global Fund order Material traction in synthesis and bio-business to happen after new capacities Margins expected to bottom out as operating leverage kicks in Valuation attractive for a longer term play Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 308; Market cap: Rs 16,569 crore) saw a sequential drop in financials in Q4FY23 results, chiefly due to the closure of an order in the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO)...