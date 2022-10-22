Laurus Labs: Anti-retroviral business disappoints but synthesis-led growth intact

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: A sharp decline in the formulation business due to tender misses Traction in synthesis business continues Capex worth Rs 2,000 crore on track Long-term growth to be led by diversification towards synthesis and biotech Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 487; Market cap: Rs 26,201 crore) has posted disappointing quarterly numbers on account of a sharp drop in the ARV (anti-retroviral) formulation business, leading to a downward revision in the FY23 guidance. However, the synthesis (CDMO) business continues to surprise us and now contributes 46...