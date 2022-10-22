English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Laurus Labs: Anti-retroviral business disappoints but synthesis-led growth intact

    Capex execution will be key to the company’s growth prospects; diversification initiatives should be supportive

    Anubhav Sahu
    October 22, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
    Laurus Labs: Anti-retroviral business disappoints but synthesis-led growth intact

    Laurus Labs

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: A sharp decline in the formulation business due to tender misses Traction in synthesis business continues Capex worth Rs 2,000 crore on track Long-term growth to be led by diversification towards synthesis and biotech Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 487; Market cap: Rs 26,201 crore) has posted disappointing quarterly numbers on account of a sharp drop in the ARV (anti-retroviral) formulation business, leading to a downward revision in the FY23 guidance. However, the synthesis (CDMO) business continues to surprise us and now contributes 46...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Samvat 2079 will be a year to remember 

      Oct 21, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama:

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How did we get into this mess? 

      Oct 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

      Economic paradigm shifts are marked by great upheavals. Is it time for India to hold all the levers?

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers