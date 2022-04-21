Kothari Petrochemicals: All set to harness capacity addition

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Kothari Petrochemicals (KP, Mkt Cap: Rs 567 crore, CMP: Rs 96), the largest producer of Polyisobutylene in India, has caught our attention because of the favourable supply-demand balance of its products. It is part of the HC Kothari group (71 percent stake in KP), which also has business interests in safe vaults and sugar industries. KP is based out of Manali (next to Chennai), where it has two plants with a total installed capacity of 24,000 tonnes for the production...