HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Kothari Petrochemicals: All set to harness capacity addition

Anubhav Sahu   •

Favorable supply-demand balance, new capacity and product diversification are key triggers to watch

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Kothari Petrochemicals (KP, Mkt Cap: Rs 567 crore, CMP: Rs 96), the largest producer of Polyisobutylene in India, has caught our attention because of the favourable supply-demand balance of its products. It is part of the HC Kothari group (71 percent stake in KP), which also has business interests in safe vaults and sugar industries. KP is based out of Manali (next to Chennai), where it has two plants with a total installed capacity of 24,000 tonnes for the production...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers