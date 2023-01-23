Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 FY23 – Why the below-par show should reverse

The valuation is at a discount to the historic average. The current consolidation provides an opportunity to add

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong result from the bank Robust growth in advances, unsecured in driver’s seat Record high interest margin, near-term stability seen Deposits trying to make a comeback, an area of focus Opex remains elevated on account of front-loading of costs Asset quality remains pristine Valuation at a discount to historic average, add during this phase of consolidation Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak Bank, CMP: Rs 1,763, Market Cap: Rs 3,50,127 crore) has reported yet another strong quarter, clearly showing that it is making the most of this encouraging...